Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

