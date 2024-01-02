Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 975,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

