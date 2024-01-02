Sebold Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.74 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 687,314 shares of company stock valued at $230,001,476. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

