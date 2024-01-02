Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 263 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance
OIH stock opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08.
About VanEck Oil Services ETF
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
