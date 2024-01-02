Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 13.4%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

