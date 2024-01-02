Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Declines By 13.4%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.3 days.
AIB Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.
AIB Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIB Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.