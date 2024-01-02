Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Grows By 14.2%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,400 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $49.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.19. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.41.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.81% and a negative return on equity of 104.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 1,779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 795,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
