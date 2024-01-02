Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Rises By 29.3%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

