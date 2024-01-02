Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Declines By 23.6%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,589,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 6,008,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
