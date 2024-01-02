Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 11.7%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 464,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance
Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.00.
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
