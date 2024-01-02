Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Declines By 13.2%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Azenta by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Azenta Trading Down 1.7 %

AZTA stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. Azenta has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $66.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -361.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

