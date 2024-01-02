Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Increases By 26.0%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on B. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.