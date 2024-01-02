Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Increases By 31.4%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.6 %

FUN stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

