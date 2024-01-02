Short Interest in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Grows By 28.2%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CCRD opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.62. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCard will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCard by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CoreCard by 1,778.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

