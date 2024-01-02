Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Expands By 28.1%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crexendo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crexendo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

