Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Increases By 25.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DADA. CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 31.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 111.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 322,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

