Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Increases By 29.5%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of ELEMF stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elemental Altus Royalties
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.