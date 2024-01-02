Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Grows By 29.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

