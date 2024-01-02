Short Interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Grows By 31.7%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
NYSE FREY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.67.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
