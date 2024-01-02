Short Interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Grows By 31.7%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE FREY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FREY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.