Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rises By 32.1%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,572,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 1,947,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GBNXF stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Our Latest Report on GBNXF

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.