Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Expands By 27.9%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,809,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,968,260. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

