Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Drops By 22.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GRWG opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 253,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

