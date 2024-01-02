Short Interest in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declines By 19.2%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,830,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 28,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

