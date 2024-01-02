Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Rises By 25.9%

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TUGN stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a positive change from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,384 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 52.51% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

