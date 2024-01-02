Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Expands By 24.8%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 252,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $590.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $784,478.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

