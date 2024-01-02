Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rises By 21.9%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of UEIC opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.24). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $396,102.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,815.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228 over the last 90 days. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 182,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

