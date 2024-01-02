Short Interest in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Grows By 23.6%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. Workday has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $279.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day moving average of $234.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

