Short Interest in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Declines By 17.5%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
XWELL Stock Up 3.0 %
XWEL opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. XWELL has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.
XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 114.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XWELL will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XWELL
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on XWELL to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XWELL
About XWELL
XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XWELL
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.