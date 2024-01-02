Short Interest in XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Declines By 17.5%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XWELL Stock Up 3.0 %

XWEL opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. XWELL has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Get XWELL alerts:

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 114.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XWELL will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XWELL

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XWEL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in XWELL during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XWELL during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in XWELL during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on XWELL to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XWELL

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.