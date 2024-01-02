Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) is one of 989 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5748 17531 42800 855 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.05%. Given Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

9.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -$3.03 million -1.17 Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.79 billion $231.65 million -2.60

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.08% -64.62% Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Competitors -1,999.17% -189.44% -30.36%

Summary

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals peers beat Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

