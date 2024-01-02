Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.81 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $386.70 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,423.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00164820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.84 or 0.00579268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00380996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00216256 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,025,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,411,165 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

