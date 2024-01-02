Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 3,159 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 653,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 72,928 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 407,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

