Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $263.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.36 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

