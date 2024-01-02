Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,368,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

