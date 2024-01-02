Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 944 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

