Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 107.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

PG opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

