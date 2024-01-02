Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 24.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,709,000 after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Read Our Latest Report on SLGN

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.