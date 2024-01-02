Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

SIX stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

