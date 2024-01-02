SmarDex Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.78 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, SmarDex has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $119.78 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmarDex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 399.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01742091 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,677,947.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.