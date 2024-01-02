Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.
V stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $205.70 and a one year high of $263.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
