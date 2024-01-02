SOLVE Market Capitalization Hits $16.86 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $512,814.62 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

