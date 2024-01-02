SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $376.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $377.69.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

