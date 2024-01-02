SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $240,354,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $507.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.38 and a 200-day moving average of $472.18. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

