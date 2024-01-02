Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 347,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,404.5 days.

Shares of SQNXF opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.82 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Square Enix will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

