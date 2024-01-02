ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.