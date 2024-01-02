Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.