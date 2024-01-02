Status One Day Volume Hits $10.49 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $178.58 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,391.95 or 1.00038903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010187 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00198897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0461508 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,334,175.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

