Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.18 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Steem has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $121.18 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,423.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00164820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.84 or 0.00579268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00380996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.12 or 0.00216256 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,240,054 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

