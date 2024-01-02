StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.17. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

