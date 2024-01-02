StockNews.com Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE RAMP opened at $37.88 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,568,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,074,000 after acquiring an additional 92,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LiveRamp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,603,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 224,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in LiveRamp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after acquiring an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

