StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.11.

SVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 85,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$383,601.77.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

