Suncoast Equity Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $379.60 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

